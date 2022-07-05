Celebrity Kourtney Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian Has Purple Highlights The Travis Barker effect. By Averi Baudler Averi Baudler Instagram Averi is a Chicago-based writer, originally from Des Moines, Iowa. After graduating from Iowa State University in 2021, Averi contributed eCommerce content to People, Real Simple, Shape, and InStyle before joining the InStyle team as a news writer. She loves all things pop-culture, fashion, and beauty — especially when the three coincide. When Averi's not writing, you can likely find her online shopping, watching Netflix reality shows, or trying to decipher Taylor Swift's latest Easter egg. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 5, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images While most of the Kar-Jenner fam tends to constantly switch up their hair, Kourtney Kardashian has rocked her signature raven locks without much variance for decades — until now. On Monday, the eldest Kardashian sister proved that even she likes to change things up once in a while by quietly debuting colorful highlights on her Instagram Story. Kourt revealed the transformation with a casual mirror selfie that didn't call much attention to the new dye job at all. In a story captioned, "wearing @skims sleeves as a top" in reference to her sister Kim Kardashian's clothing line, SKIMS, the post focused more on Kourtney's interesting outfit rather than her purple-hued hair, which she wore in messy tousled waves with a voluminous side part. Kourtney Kardashian Instagram Story Kourtney Kardashian Served Modern-Day "Matrix" While Wearing Black Parachute Pants Aside from the low-key hair change, the photo also showed the Poosh founder posing on her knees in a huge walk-in closet. Kourt wore a sheer white tank top layered over a black bra for the photo op, which she complemented with matching black SKIMS sleeves and baggy mid-rise blue jeans. Kourtney's post comes just a week after her husband, Travis Barker, was rushed to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. While his illness was initially unknown, Barker later revealed that he was dealing with "severe life-threatening pancreatitis" via an Instagram Story posted a few days after entering care. Barker added that he's doing "much better" thanks to intensive treatment, and Kourtney later opened up on her own story about what a "scary and emotional" week it had been. "Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change," Kardashian wrote. "Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis. I am so grateful to God for healing my husband." Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit