Kourtney Kardashian Has Purple Highlights

While most of the Kar-Jenner fam tends to constantly switch up their hair, Kourtney Kardashian has rocked her signature raven locks without much variance for decades — until now. On Monday, the eldest Kardashian sister proved that even she likes to change things up once in a while by quietly debuting colorful highlights on her Instagram Story.

Kourt revealed the transformation with a casual mirror selfie that didn't call much attention to the new dye job at all. In a story captioned, "wearing @skims sleeves as a top" in reference to her sister Kim Kardashian's clothing line, SKIMS, the post focused more on Kourtney's interesting outfit rather than her purple-hued hair, which she wore in messy tousled waves with a voluminous side part.

Kourtney Kardashian Instagram Story

Aside from the low-key hair change, the photo also showed the Poosh founder posing on her knees in a huge walk-in closet. Kourt wore a sheer white tank top layered over a black bra for the photo op, which she complemented with matching black SKIMS sleeves and baggy mid-rise blue jeans.

Kourtney's post comes just a week after her husband, Travis Barker, was rushed to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. While his illness was initially unknown, Barker later revealed that he was dealing with "severe life-threatening pancreatitis" via an Instagram Story posted a few days after entering care. Barker added that he's doing "much better" thanks to intensive treatment, and Kourtney later opened up on her own story about what a "scary and emotional" week it had been.

"Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change," Kardashian wrote. "Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis. I am so grateful to God for healing my husband."