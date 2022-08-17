Everything About Kourtney Kardashian's Bubblegum Pink Trench Coat Screams Barbiecore

But her photoshoot location? Not so much.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler

Averi is a Chicago-based writer, originally from Des Moines, Iowa. After graduating from Iowa State University in 2021, Averi contributed eCommerce content to People, Real Simple, Shape, and InStyle before joining the InStyle team as a news writer. She loves all things pop-culture, fashion, and beauty — especially when the three coincide. When Averi's not writing, you can likely find her online shopping, watching Netflix reality shows, or trying to decipher Taylor Swift's latest Easter egg.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 17, 2022
Kourtney Kardashian Instagram
Photo: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

As far as impromptu Kar-Jenner photoshoots go, truly no location is off-limits. As long as the sisters are wearing an Instagram-worthy outfit (and let's be honest, when aren't they?), you can trust a DIY photoshoot — or a real one! — isn't too far behind. Case in point? Kourtney Kardashian just shared a dump of photos showing off one very Barbie girl outfit in the furthest thing from a Barbie world setting: the men's bathroom.

On Tuesday, the eldest Kardashian sister posted the carousel of content to her Instagram detailing behind-the-scenes moments from a stop on husband Travis Barker's Mainstream Sellout Tour. While the first slide showed Kourt posing in front of a white brick wall in a bright pink latex trench coat layered over a black lace bustier top and the shortest matching booty shorts, she eventually swapped out the backdrop to snap some pictures in front of a line of urinals — which fans were quick to call out the cleanliness of in the comments.

A full-body shot in the surprising location detailed Kourtney's shoe choice (ankle-flossing black heels), while a shot of Kardashian hand-in-hand with Barker, who wore a white graphic long-sleeve shirt, black overalls, and a spiky silver necklace, revealed a black leather handbag accessory. She finished the look by styling her shoulder-length hair straight with a middle part and opted for a low-key bronzy glam.

Always the supportive husband, Barker was sure to share a sweet comment on the post, writing, "what's happens backstage 🤫 also ur perf 😍." This isn't the first time Kardashian has joined her husband while he's been touring with Machine Gun Kelly, and it likely won't be the last. After a brief break, the world tour is set to make its way to Europe in mid-September.

