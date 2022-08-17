Everything About Kourtney Kardashian's Bubblegum Pink Trench Coat Screams Barbiecore

As far as impromptu Kar-Jenner photoshoots go, truly no location is off-limits. As long as the sisters are wearing an Instagram-worthy outfit (and let's be honest, when aren't they?), you can trust a DIY photoshoot — or a real one! — isn't too far behind. Case in point? Kourtney Kardashian just shared a dump of photos showing off one very Barbie girl outfit in the furthest thing from a Barbie world setting: the men's bathroom.

On Tuesday, the eldest Kardashian sister posted the carousel of content to her Instagram detailing behind-the-scenes moments from a stop on husband Travis Barker's Mainstream Sellout Tour. While the first slide showed Kourt posing in front of a white brick wall in a bright pink latex trench coat layered over a black lace bustier top and the shortest matching booty shorts, she eventually swapped out the backdrop to snap some pictures in front of a line of urinals — which fans were quick to call out the cleanliness of in the comments.

A full-body shot in the surprising location detailed Kourtney's shoe choice (ankle-flossing black heels), while a shot of Kardashian hand-in-hand with Barker, who wore a white graphic long-sleeve shirt, black overalls, and a spiky silver necklace, revealed a black leather handbag accessory. She finished the look by styling her shoulder-length hair straight with a middle part and opted for a low-key bronzy glam.

Always the supportive husband, Barker was sure to share a sweet comment on the post, writing, "what's happens backstage 🤫 also ur perf 😍." This isn't the first time Kardashian has joined her husband while he's been touring with Machine Gun Kelly, and it likely won't be the last. After a brief break, the world tour is set to make its way to Europe in mid-September.