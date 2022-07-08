Kourtney Kardashian's Latest Bikini Combined So Many Trends in One

All while matching the theme of her daughter Penelope's 10th birthday party.

Published on July 8, 2022
Kourtney Kardashian Pink Bikini
Photo: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian threw a pool party for her daughter Penelope's 10th birthday, and her look aced the celebration's theme. On Thursday, the mom of three offered a glimpse at the festivities (and her outfit) on her Instagram Story, and in photos and videos posted to her feed, Kourtney was spotted in a bikini that combined several swimwear trends into a single 'suit.

Matching the decor at the party, Kardashian wore a crisscrossed strappy bikini top (a major style being worn just about everyone this summer) in a popular, pink-and-white checkered pattern. She paired the top with high-waisted retro bottoms in the same print, and topped off her look with a Y2K-inspired pink bucket hat that showed off two, tiny pigtails underneath and rose-tinted shades.

Even her glam — a glossy pink lip and a sun-flushed glow — coordinated with her poolside look.

Kourtney Kardashian
@kourtneykardash/Instagram

"My daughter is turning 10 tomorrow !!!!!" Kourtney wrote alongside a bouquet of pink balloons. In another snap, she highlighted the menu's main course, which consisted of pink, heart-shaped grilled cheeses and marinara sauce, and in a third clip, Kourt and Penelope could be seen riding down an inflatable waterslide together into the pool.

Kourtney Kardashian
@kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney shares Penelope, as well as her two sons, Mason, 12, and 7-year-old Reign, with her ex Scott Disick.

