Kourtney Kardashian's Latest Bikini Combined So Many Trends in One

Kourtney Kardashian threw a pool party for her daughter Penelope's 10th birthday, and her look aced the celebration's theme. On Thursday, the mom of three offered a glimpse at the festivities (and her outfit) on her Instagram Story, and in photos and videos posted to her feed, Kourtney was spotted in a bikini that combined several swimwear trends into a single 'suit.

Matching the decor at the party, Kardashian wore a crisscrossed strappy bikini top (a major style being worn just about everyone this summer) in a popular, pink-and-white checkered pattern. She paired the top with high-waisted retro bottoms in the same print, and topped off her look with a Y2K-inspired pink bucket hat that showed off two, tiny pigtails underneath and rose-tinted shades.

Even her glam — a glossy pink lip and a sun-flushed glow — coordinated with her poolside look.

@kourtneykardash/Instagram

"My daughter is turning 10 tomorrow !!!!!" Kourtney wrote alongside a bouquet of pink balloons. In another snap, she highlighted the menu's main course, which consisted of pink, heart-shaped grilled cheeses and marinara sauce, and in a third clip, Kourt and Penelope could be seen riding down an inflatable waterslide together into the pool.

@kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney shares Penelope, as well as her two sons, Mason, 12, and 7-year-old Reign, with her ex Scott Disick.