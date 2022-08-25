Kourtney Kardashian Paired Her Leather Bustier with a Very '90s Hairstyle

Kourtney Kardashian brought back the Y2K mall-girl aesthetic with her latest outfit — but rather than Abercrombie & Fitch and denim miniskirts, she went the opposite direction with a look straight out of Hot Topic.

On Wednesday night, the Poosh founder stepped out for her younger sister Kylie Jenner's launch of new Kylie Lip Kits at Ulta in Los Angeles dressed in her signature head-to-toe black. On top, she wore a black leather, studded bustier layered underneath a cropped cardigan shrug, and on bottom, a pair of baggy black pants flowed over her towering heels.

While Kourtney's outfit was a nod to the early '00s, her hairstyle, on the other hand, threw it back to a whole other decade. Ditching her bob for long extensions for the evening, Kardashian scraped back her dark brunette tresses into a '90s-inspired high ponytail with a sleek, side part and a section of straightened hair left loose.

@kourtneykardash/Instagram

In addition to Kourtney's goth-glam look, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters brought their own distinct styles to the party. Kim showed up in a backless, skintight bodysuit paired with a tiny Balenciaga bag and thigh-high boots, and Kendall expertly toed the line between retro and modern in a strapless dress with a cyborg on the front accented by a leopard-print balconette bra. Khloé, for her part, went full-on Barbiecore in a hot pink suit, while the lady of the hour, Kylie, teamed her little white dress with statement sunglasses.