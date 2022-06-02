Kourtney Kardashian Elevated the LBD With Dozens of Side Cutouts and Ankle-Breaking Platform Boots
Fresh off their lavish Italian wedding, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker kept the fashionable looks coming while enjoying a Malibu date night out with friends. On Wednesday, the duo was spotted grabbing dinner at celeb-loved restaurant Nobu, and Kourt delivered her elevated take on a closet staple.
In photos obtained by Daily Mail, Kravis was seen walking arm and arm in coordinating all-black ensembles. Kourtney wore a skintight black turtleneck midi dress for the occasion, which featured one daring detail: Over a dozen diamond-shaped side cutouts. The oldest Kardashian skipped underwear when dressing for the long-sleeved look to let the skin-baring cutouts have their moment, and she added some height by pairing the dress with sky-high black platform boots. Kourt kept her glam natural for the dinner and wore her hair in a messy ponytail with a middle part.
Keeping with the theme, Travis also wore a dark-hued outfit comprised of a graphic Bauhaus band T-shirt, baggy black trousers, and chunky lace-up shoes. The famous drummer accessorized with skinny black sunglasses and a silver chain choker necklace.
The outing comes after a very eventful (and high-profile) few months for the couple. Since getting engaged in October 2021, Kravis has had not one, but three (!) separate wedding ceremonies. After tying the knot in Las Vegas following the 2022 Grammy Awards in April — which Kourt admitted in an Instagram had to do with "a little tequila" — Kravis legalized their union with a courthouse wedding in Santa Barbara before jetting off to Italy with the entire KarJenner fam for the official nuptials.