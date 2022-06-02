Kourtney Kardashian Elevated the LBD With Dozens of Side Cutouts and Ankle-Breaking Platform Boots

Fresh off their lavish Italian wedding , Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker kept the fashionable looks coming while enjoying a Malibu date night out with friends. On Wednesday, the duo was spotted grabbing dinner at celeb-loved restaurant Nobu, and Kourt delivered her elevated take on a closet staple.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, Kravis was seen walking arm and arm in coordinating all-black ensembles. Kourtney wore a skintight black turtleneck midi dress for the occasion, which featured one daring detail: Over a dozen diamond-shaped side cutouts. The oldest Kardashian skipped underwear when dressing for the long-sleeved look to let the skin-baring cutouts have their moment, and she added some height by pairing the dress with sky-high black platform boots. Kourt kept her glam natural for the dinner and wore her hair in a messy ponytail with a middle part.