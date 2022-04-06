Kourtney Kardashian Shared Snapshots From Her Unofficial Vegas Wedding
When news broke that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had a last-minute, very surprise wedding in Las Vegas after last Sunday's Grammy Awards, fans were worried that everything would be kept under wraps — unlike the very public ... everything about the duo's whirlwind romance. Thankfully, Kardashian dropped a few behind-the-scenes images from the night, though it's not a Hulu-caliber production. She also clarified confusion over whether or not it was a legal ceremony, especially since many outlets reported that she and Barker didn't obtain a marriage license before they said "I do" in front of their Elvis impersonator officiant.
"Found these in my camera roll," she captioned the gallery, which included shots of her and Barker (clad in leather, of course) kissing in the sparsely decorated chapel and a pair of rose bouquets. "Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect."
Page Six confirmed that the marriage wasn't legal, which Kardashian's comment about practice making perfect alludes to.
"They had a ceremony, but on paper it's not legal yet," a source shared on Tuesday.
Fans that have managed to keep up with the Kardashians may remember that Kourtney almost married her ex, Scott Disick in Las Vegas. Back in season 1, episode 6 back in 2007, Disick suggested that they get married, though the whole family, Kris Jenner included, was hesitant.
"I feel really bad about this wedding and now everything is happening so fast and I don't know whether or not I should stop it," Jenner said in the episode.
Of course, the wedding didn't actually happen, though it looks like practice does make perfect.