Kourtney Kardashian Shared Snapshots From Her Unofficial Vegas Wedding

When news broke that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had a last-minute, very surprise wedding in Las Vegas after last Sunday's Grammy Awards, fans were worried that everything would be kept under wraps — unlike the very public ... everything about the duo's whirlwind romance. Thankfully, Kardashian dropped a few behind-the-scenes images from the night, though it's not a Hulu-caliber production. She also clarified confusion over whether or not it was a legal ceremony, especially since many outlets reported that she and Barker didn't obtain a marriage license before they said "I do" in front of their Elvis impersonator officiant.