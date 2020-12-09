Kourtney Kardashian Is Going to Be in a Movie With Addison Rae
Meet Jessica Miles Torres, the newest character in 'He's All That.'
Kourtney Kardashian is returning to the big screen with a role in He's All That, a revamp of 1999's She's All That starring Addison Rae.
On Instagram, Kardashian shared a photo of herself laying on a bed wearing a black top, with over-the-knee boots, and reading a script. "studying @hesallthatmovie," she wrote in the caption.
The Instagram account for the film reshared the post and gave a little more insight into the role, including her character's name. "Introducing Jessica Miles Torres #HesAllThat," they wrote.
He's All That will star Addison Rae as Padgett Sawyer and Tanner Buchanan as Cameron Kweller. In an interview with People, Buchanan explained that the film is similar to the original which starred Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook, but with "the roles reversed."
"That the girl is the one ‘making over’ the guy," he told them. "In reality, they’re both making over each other into better people, like in She’s All That. It really holds true to the original story, but is just updated in a way that feels current … cell phones and social media are pretty integral parts of our lives now!"