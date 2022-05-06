Kourtney Kardashian Mastered Sightseeing Chic in a Floor-Length Shirt with the Highest Slit

Kourtney Kardashian lived our collective Sex and the City fantasy while visiting New York City for the 2022 Met Gala, and her latest Instagram post proved that the brow-raising outfits continued long after the red carpet was over.

On Thursday, the eldest Kardashian posted a series of photos detailing her city antics, aptly captioned, "I ❤️ NY." Among snaps of a horse-drawn carriage and a pre-Gala embrace with fiancé Travis Barker, one pic showed Kourtney posing in a casual outfit next to a replica of the Statue of Liberty. In the photo, Kourt wore a confusing white floor-length graphic shirt for the impromptu shoot, which featured a slit that went all the way up to her hip bone.

Kourtney layered the top over a pair of basic black slacks and finished the sightseeing look with a cropped black bomber jacket, chunky platform boots, and sleek black sunnies. Kardashian wore her hair in a low messy bun with a middle part, and tucked a strand of hair behind her ear, leaving her new engagement ring on full display.

The post comes shortly after the first Monday in May, when Kravis made their Met Gala red carpet debut both as individuals and as a couple. The pair's take on this year's theme, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," saw Kardashian and Barker wearing slightly different interpretations of the same Thom Browne menswear look. Kourtney's white cropped button-down top and asymmetrical black-and-white skirt were meant to be a deconstructed version of Travis's polished tuxedo jacket and kilt.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker matching on the 2022 met gala red carpet