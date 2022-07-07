Kourtney Kardashian's Completely Sheer Bra May Be Her Tiniest Top Yet

A masterclass in lingerie dressing.

Published on July 7, 2022
Kourtney Kardashian Instagram
Photo: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian just got in on the tiny top trend in a big way. On Wednesday, the Poosh founder posted a photo dump on Instagram of her latest life happenings, and one of the photos showed her posing in what may be the smallest and sheerest top she's ever worn.

The outfit of the hour, which was included in the back half of the roundup, was subtly showcased in a playful mirror selfie of Kourt pouting alongside a box of Ritz Bitz crackers. In the photo, Kardashian wore a completely see-through black underboob-baring bra top with triangle-shaped cups which she appeared to pair with mid-rise blue jeans (or denim cutoffs) while hanging out in her master bathroom. Kourtney's holographic manicure, voluminous hairstyle with a side part, and massive engagement ring completed the otherwise simple look.

While Kourt's barely-there top certainly stole the show, it's impossible not to notice a sweet addition at the bottom of the photo: A gift from her seven-year-old son, Reign Disick. The homemade yellow picture frame included a heart-shaped photo of her youngest child alongside a message from Reign that said, "I love you with all of my heart."

Other carousel inclusions showed Kardashian posing in her walk-in closet, enjoying nature with her husband, Travis Barker, and going for a joyride with Reign and her daughter Penelope Disick while wearing a Prada bucket hat. Following Barker's hospitalization just last week, Kourtney also included a sweet message on the last slide of her post.

"Language and voice carry energy but your heart is more powerful," she wrote. "What your heart and soul feel goes beyond a small combination of letters. I love Rumi's quote, 'I closed my eyes and spoke with you in a thousand silent ways.'"

