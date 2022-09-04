Kourtney Kardashian Put a Goth-Glam Spin on the Carwash Skirt

Last night, Kourtney Kardashian brought back the carwash hem with her concert-ready look — but rather than ladylike skirts and dresses of the past, Kourtney took streamer trend in a whole new direction.

On Saturday, Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker attended the Foo Fighters tribute concert for the band's late drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died of a drug overdose in March, in London. And in a series of photos shared to Instagram, the reality star reworked the sliced-and-diced skirt style to fit her goth-glam aesthetic.

Pairing her black miniskirt with grommet-embossed fringe hanging from the hemline with an oversized band tee, Kardashian added an avant-garde twist by wearing a long-sleeve black turtleneck with built-in gloves underneath. To finish off the look, the Poosh founder accessorized with a tiny black handbag and matching knee-high boots. Her bob cut was styled straight with a middle part, and she teamed the hairstyle with natural glam.

During the event, Barker joined the Foo Fighters onstage at Wembley Stadium for performances of "Monkey Wrench" and "The Pretender." As a proud tour wife, Kourtney captured the moments on camera and posted the footage to her Instagram Stories. Grateful for her support, Travis sweetly commented on her slideshow of backstage shots, "Thank you for joining me on a such a special night 🦅 I love you my wife."