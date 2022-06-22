Celebrity Kourtney Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian Served Modern-Day "Matrix" While Wearing Black Parachute Pants Trav’s in love with an emo girl. By Averi Baudler Averi Baudler Instagram Averi is a Chicago-based writer, originally from Des Moines, Iowa. After graduating from Iowa State University in 2021, Averi contributed eCommerce content to People, Real Simple, Shape, and InStyle before joining the InStyle team as a news writer. She loves all things pop-culture, fashion, and beauty — especially when the three coincide. When Averi's not writing, you can likely find her online shopping, watching Netflix reality shows, or trying to decipher Taylor Swift's latest Easter egg. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 22, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images Whether she's wearing a date night cut-out LBD or an underboob-baring red carpet gown, it seems Kourtney Kardashian is always on a mission to prove that black really is the new black. Case in point? Even her latest errands outfit stuck to the program while simultaneously giving us a modern take on edgy Matrix energy. On Tuesday, the oldest Kardashian was spotted leaving a photoshoot in West Hollywood, California, wearing black from head to toe. The sexy look consisted of an insanely cropped black knit cardigan layered over a matching tube top and paired with wide-leg parachute trousers that featured tassel detailing and accordion pleats. Reaching for an alternative style staple, Kourt accessorized the outfit with Dr. Martens combat boots and finished with skinny black sunnies, a mini handbag, and a stack of silver necklaces. She wore her raven bob with a slicked-down middle part and flipped-up ends. Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign Channeled Travis Barker with His New Haircut Kourtney's outing comes just days after she celebrated her first Father's Day as a blended family with husband Travis Barker and both of their separate sets of children. Following the celebration on Sunday, the Blink-182 drummer posted pictures of the cards he received from two of Kourtney's kids — 9-year-old Penelope and 7-year-old Reign, who she shares with Scott Disick — on his Instagram Story. "You are so nice and kind ... You make my mom happy! Happy Father's Day," Penelope's card read. Reign went for a more visual approach, simply writing, "Dear Travis, Happy Father's Day," above a drawing of the two holding hands with a heart between them. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit