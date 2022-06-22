Kourtney Kardashian Served Modern-Day "Matrix" While Wearing Black Parachute Pants

Whether she's wearing a date night cut-out LBD or an underboob-baring red carpet gown, it seems Kourtney Kardashian is always on a mission to prove that black really is the new black. Case in point? Even her latest errands outfit stuck to the program while simultaneously giving us a modern take on edgy Matrix energy.

On Tuesday, the oldest Kardashian was spotted leaving a photoshoot in West Hollywood, California, wearing black from head to toe. The sexy look consisted of an insanely cropped black knit cardigan layered over a matching tube top and paired with wide-leg parachute trousers that featured tassel detailing and accordion pleats. Reaching for an alternative style staple, Kourt accessorized the outfit with Dr. Martens combat boots and finished with skinny black sunnies, a mini handbag, and a stack of silver necklaces. She wore her raven bob with a slicked-down middle part and flipped-up ends.

Kourtney's outing comes just days after she celebrated her first Father's Day as a blended family with husband Travis Barker and both of their separate sets of children. Following the celebration on Sunday, the Blink-182 drummer posted pictures of the cards he received from two of Kourtney's kids — 9-year-old Penelope and 7-year-old Reign, who she shares with Scott Disick — on his Instagram Story.

"You are so nice and kind ... You make my mom happy! Happy Father's Day," Penelope's card read. Reign went for a more visual approach, simply writing, "Dear Travis, Happy Father's Day," above a drawing of the two holding hands with a heart between them.