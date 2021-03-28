Kourtney Kardashian's Snow Outfit Consists of a Bikini and Cowboy Hat
Same.
While most everyone bundles up before heading out into sub-zero temperatures, the Kardashians have a longstanding history of doing the opposite. Kim Kardashian first wore a "furkini" in the snow during a trip to Utah in 2015, and ever since, other members of the KarJenner family have been posing outside in teeny-tiny bikinis for the sake of an iconic Instagram photo.
Keeping the family tradition alive, Kourtney stripped down in the snow, wearing nothing but a silver swimsuit, a white cowboy hat, and matching boots.
"How's your Aspen?" the eldest Kardashian sister cheekily captioned a slideshow of images of her winter-ready ensemble. In one photo, she threw on a long white puffer jacket for extra warmth, but kept it unzipped in the front, ensuring her bikini was still visible.
Earlier this week, Kourtney wore the same bathing suit indoors, posing on a ledge that separated the hot tub and pool.
According to a recent photo dump on Kourt's grid, it appears as if she's on spring break with her three children — Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6 — in Aspen, Colorado. "Good little ski bunnies," she wrote alongside several snapshots of the family's snow-filled getaway.