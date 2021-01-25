Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Reportedly Dating
The Blink182 drummer is a longtime friend of the family.
Kourtney Kardashian might have a new boyfriend. The reality star and her longtime friend, Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, are reportedly dating.
The two took a little weekend trip to Kris Jenner's Palm Springs residence, and a source confirmed the new couple to People following their Instagram posts of identical views.
"They're in Palm Springs together. They've been dating for about a month or two," the source told the outlet "They've been friends for a long time but it's turned romantic."
Kardashian and Barker have been friends for years at this point. According to People, they both live in the same Calabasas community in California. And he's even made a few appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
This isn't the first time the two have received romantic speculation, either. Barker shut down dating rumors back in 2019, telling People at the iHeartRadio Music Awards that she was a "dear friend. That's it." Well, looks like that may have changed.