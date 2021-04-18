Kourtney Kardashian Celebrated Her Birthday with a Grand Romantic Gesture from Travis Barker
She shared photos of his over-the-top gift on Instagram.
Just a week after getting Kourtney Kardashian's name tattooed across his chest, Travis Barker managed to pull off yet another grand gesture for his girlfriend of three months.
On Saturday, ahead of her 42nd birthday, the reality star shared Barker's romantic gift on Instagram. "Tulips and gardenias are my favorite flowers," Kourtney captioned a photo of a massive floral arrangement consisting of white tulips, which were positioned underneath an installation of gardenias hanging from the ceiling. She added, "My entire house smells yummy."
In another photo displaying Travis's thoughtful gift, Kardashian tagged Barker and included a black heart emoji next to his IG handle.
Over on Barker's Instagram Stories, he shared a photo of the couple's early celebration, which included dessert of ice cream and a strawberry with a birthday candle. Kardashian reposted the snap, writing: "My first birthday wish."
Kourtney and Travis began dating in January, and made things Instagram official on Valentine's Day.
"He is a great boyfriend and really treats her well," a source previously told E! News. "He showers her with gifts and compliments. She's enjoying it. It's very easy to date him because they have known each other for so long. He was always into her and it finally happened."