Carry-On Essentials for the Frequent Traveler, According to Kourtney Kardashian

AKM GSI
Isabel Jones
Nov 23, 2016 @ 4:00 pm

Kourtney Kardashian is one busy lady (obviously, her last name is Kardashian)—but in addition to the many responsibilities that accompany Kar-Jenner-level fame, Kourt is also a mother of three children, a doting sister, aunt, and daughter. Girl’s got a full plate!

Naturally, Kourt has a few time-saving tricks up her sleeve. When it comes to spontaneous travel, the eldest Kardashian sister is always prepared.

In a recent post on her app, Kardashian described her packing methods and shared which items make the carry-on cut:

“Kim taught me years ago, back when our lives became busier, to always keep toiletry bags packed so I'm ready for last-minute trips—not to mention for any trip, so I never have to pack those bags. For things I use day-to-day, I get duplicates, so my travel sets stay complete and aren't missing anything. I always keep three bags totally packed for travel: one that goes inside my carry-on, one full makeup bag and one full toiletry bag that gets checked with my luggage."

"The less time I have to waste on tedious tasks like unpacking and repacking, the more time I have to live my life the way I want to," she continued. "Hopefully, this can help you get some of your time back. My biggest tip: No matter what you choose to actually put in the bag, ALWAYS keep it packed and ready to go.”

VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian Shares Pics of Kids of Her Kids

 

Shop the essentials below to fly in true Kourtney K. style.

1 of 11 Courtesy

DOPP KIT

Kourtney stores her carry-on must-haves in her Dopp Kit.

($580; elizabethweinstock.com)

2 of 11 Courtesy

SKYN ICELAND Eye Gel Travel Kit

($15; ulta.com)

3 of 11 Courtesy

Tatcha Aburatorigami Japanese Beauty Papers

($12; sephora.com)

4 of 11 Courtesy

Lypo-Spheric Vitamin C Packets

($30; amazon.com)

5 of 11 Courtesy

Manuka Doctor Brightening Facial Oil

($17; allbeauty.com)

6 of 11 Courtesy

Charlotte Tilbury Lipstick in Penelope Pink

($32; shop.nordstrom.com)

7 of 11 Courtesy

The Honest Company Travel-Size Hand Sanitizer

($4; jet.com)

8 of 11 Courtesy

MAC Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation in NW22

($28; shop.nordstrom.com)

9 of 11 Courtesy

Chanel Le Teint Ultra Tenue Compact SPF 15 in 60 Beige

($60; neimanmarcus.com)

10 of 11 Courtesy

iPhone Charger

($13; amazon.com)

11 of 11 Courtesy

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour® Cream Skin Protectant

($22; elizabetharden.com)

