Carry-On Essentials for the Frequent Traveler, According to Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian is one busy lady (obviously, her last name is Kardashian)—but in addition to the many responsibilities that accompany Kar-Jenner-level fame, Kourt is also a mother of three children, a doting sister, aunt, and daughter. Girl’s got a full plate!

Naturally, Kourt has a few time-saving tricks up her sleeve. When it comes to spontaneous travel, the eldest Kardashian sister is always prepared.

In a recent post on her app, Kardashian described her packing methods and shared which items make the carry-on cut:

“Kim taught me years ago, back when our lives became busier, to always keep toiletry bags packed so I'm ready for last-minute trips—not to mention for any trip, so I never have to pack those bags. For things I use day-to-day, I get duplicates, so my travel sets stay complete and aren't missing anything. I always keep three bags totally packed for travel: one that goes inside my carry-on, one full makeup bag and one full toiletry bag that gets checked with my luggage."

"The less time I have to waste on tedious tasks like unpacking and repacking, the more time I have to live my life the way I want to," she continued. "Hopefully, this can help you get some of your time back. My biggest tip: No matter what you choose to actually put in the bag, ALWAYS keep it packed and ready to go.”

Shop the essentials below to fly in true Kourtney K. style.