Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Her Physique in Sexy Blue Bandeau

Kourtney Kardashian is back at it again in another show-stopping swimsuit showing off her incredible beach body. The eldest Kardashian sister sported a dusty blue bandeau two-piece design yesterday, and posted a couple photos to Instagram where she's seen posing on the bluff of a shore.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been giving us major fitness goals all summer as she's celebrated her sculpted physique in a diverse lineup of swimwear, proving she looks amazing in anything. The hot mama makes it hard to believe she's had three kids as she flaunts her toned figure in lace-up one-pieces, barely-there string bikinis, plunging La Perla designs, and studded a-symetrical stunners.

On a Saturday. 🇺🇸 A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 16, 2016 at 3:13pm PDT

The 37-year-old regularly shares glimpses of her grueling workout sessions on Snapchat, and the results couldn't be more clear. In yesterday's post, captioned, "On a Saturday" followed by an American flag emoji, the brunette beauty bares it all while posing confidently with her hands on her hips. She beats the summer heat with a high, slick ponytail and shades her eyes with large aviators. She sports one of her beach cover-up go-tos, a crisp white button down, and stares down the camera, knowing what she's got. In a second shot from Saturday, captioned, "On a bluff," the reality TV star reveals her enviable abs in an underexposed photo where she's seen with her arms outstretched.

On a bluff. A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 16, 2016 at 3:14pm PDT

Kardashian has had a summer full of excuses to advertise her assets, enjoying family beach days with her kids Mason, Penelope, and Reign, and vacationing in style aboard yachts. In the final post from the day, Kardashian switches into a one-piece before jumping off the side of a boat while a drone captures all the action.

On a boat. A video posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 16, 2016 at 4:46pm PDT

