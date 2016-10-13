Kourtney Kardashian Just Shared Her 8 Favorite Over-the-Knee Boots and You're Going to Want a Pair

When the Kardashians are sharing their fashion secrets, we stop what we’re doing and listen, especially when they’re recommending pairs of boots as affordable as $60. Kourtney Kardashian just took to her app and website to share eight pairs of her favorite over-the-knee boots, and we have our credit cards at the ready.

“I love a good over-the-knee boot,” she wrote. “During the day, I wear them with leggings, jeans, or jean shorts with an oversized T-shirt, tunic or sweatshirt. For night, I’ll dress them up with hot pants and a long duster. No matter how you wear over-the-knee boots, this is one accessory that will instantly make you look (and feel!) sexy.”

We couldn’t agree more. The 37-year-old lined up her high and low picks, everything from a pair of $60 H&M boots to a $3,055 Balmain splurge. Keep scrolling for eight pairs that you’ll instantly develop a crush on.

Jeffrey Campbell Bello Thigh High Corset Boot

available at Nordstrom $260 SHOP NOW
Dolce Vita Cash Over the Knee Boot

available at Nordstrom $280 SHOP NOW
Balmain Stretch-Suede Over-the-Knee Boots

available at Net-a-Porter $3,055 SHOP NOW
Steve Madden Norri-V Boots

available at Steve Madden $130 SHOP NOW
H&M Thigh-High Boots

available at H&M $60 SHOP NOW
Coach Lucia Boot

available at Coach $475 SHOP NOW
Topshop Bounty Pointed High Leg Boots

available at Topshop $190 SHOP NOW
Stuart Weitzman Highland Over-the-Knee Boot

available at Stuart Weitzman $798 SHOP NOW

