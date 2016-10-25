Halloween Queen Kourtney Kardashian Shares How to Shop Her Favorite Baby Costumes

Halloween fan Kourtney Kardashian is all about her costume game. Just yesterday, Kardashian hosted a pre-Halloween dinner for her costumed gal pals—and the hot mama’s Maleficent vibes were on point.

The 37-year-old hasn’t lost any of her enthusiasm for the spooky holiday. Every year, Kourtney posts a series of Halloween photos, new and old (ghosts of Halloween’s past) to commemorate her appreciation for the annual day of disguise:

Superheroes. ⚡️🎯🕷⭐️ A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Oct 31, 2015 at 6:02pm PDT

Skunks! #cousinlove A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Oct 31, 2014 at 10:43pm PDT

Trick or treat...And goodnight! A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Oct 31, 2014 at 9:13pm PDT

Vintage Halloween! My best friend since I was two, little baby Koko and our mommies. A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Oct 15, 2013 at 9:35pm PDT

Happy Halloween! A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Oct 31, 2015 at 8:59am PDT

Last year...BatGirl and Robin. What should we be for Halloween this year? 👻 A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Oct 12, 2013 at 10:21pm PDT

In Kourt’s latest blog post, the eldest Kardashian sister shared her love for the autumnal holiday, writing:

“Halloween has always been one of my favorite holidays. I still love dressing up just as much as I did when I was younger. The best part of Halloween is finding the perfect costume. Of course, baby costumes are the cutest! Shop my favorites below.”

