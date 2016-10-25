Halloween Queen Kourtney Kardashian Shares How to Shop Her Favorite Baby Costumes

Halloween fan Kourtney Kardashian is all about her costume game. Just yesterday, Kardashian hosted a pre-Halloween dinner for her costumed gal pals—and the hot mama’s Maleficent vibes were on point.
The 37-year-old hasn’t lost any of her enthusiasm for the spooky holiday. Every year, Kourtney posts a series of Halloween photos, new and old (ghosts of Halloween’s past) to commemorate her appreciation for the annual day of disguise:
In Kourt’s latest blog post, the eldest Kardashian sister shared her love for the autumnal holiday, writing:
“Halloween has always been one of my favorite holidays. I still love dressing up just as much as I did when I was younger. The best part of Halloween is finding the perfect costume. Of course, baby costumes are the cutest! Shop my favorites below.”
Scroll through the photos below for a look at Kourtney’s absolute favorite baby costumes—we hope she gifted one of these to her nephew, Saint!