Halloween Queen Kourtney Kardashian Shares How to Shop Her Favorite Baby Costumes

Isabel Jones
Oct 25, 2016 @ 6:00 pm

Halloween fan Kourtney Kardashian is all about her costume game. Just yesterday, Kardashian hosted a pre-Halloween dinner for her costumed gal pals—and the hot mama’s Maleficent vibes were on point.

The 37-year-old hasn’t lost any of her enthusiasm for the spooky holiday. Every year, Kourtney posts a series of Halloween photos, new and old (ghosts of Halloween’s past) to commemorate her appreciation for the annual day of disguise:

Superheroes. ⚡️🎯🕷⭐️

A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Skunks! #cousinlove

A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Trick or treat...And goodnight!

A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Vintage Halloween! My best friend since I was two, little baby Koko and our mommies.

A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Happy Halloween!

A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Last year...BatGirl and Robin. What should we be for Halloween this year? 👻

A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

 

In Kourt’s latest blog post, the eldest Kardashian sister shared her love for the autumnal holiday, writing:

“Halloween has always been one of my favorite holidays. I still love dressing up just as much as I did when I was younger. The best part of Halloween is finding the perfect costume. Of course, baby costumes are the cutest! Shop my favorites below.”

Scroll through the photos below for a look at Kourtney’s absolute favorite baby costumes—we hope she gifted one of these to her nephew, Saint!

1 of 6 GirlyPrincessShop/Etsy

Baby Snow White

Is your baby the fairest of them all? Give your daughter the princess treatment with this sweet Disney-inspired costume ($75; etsy.com).

2 of 6 Courtesy

Baby Carrot

Keep your little one warm and festive in this adorable orange two-piece ($22; diapers.com). 

3 of 6 GeorgiaRoseCrafts/Etsy

Baby Yoda

The force will be with your child from a young age in this knit Yoda costume ($90; etsy.com). 

4 of 6 LittleGattsCrochet/Etsy

Rainbow Brite Baby

Instill in your baby a love for '80s pop culture with this crochet Rainbow Brite costume (prices vary; etsy.com).

5 of 6 MammaBearBoutique/Etsy

Lady Bug Baby

Your little lady bug deserves only the cutest of costumes this Halloween ($60; etsy.com).

6 of 6 Courtesy

Lobster Baby

Get fancy this Halloween with your own little lobster—just remember not to eat this one ($49; target.com)!

