Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Toned Bum in a Cheeky Pink Bathing Suit

The Kardashian sisters are known for their love of neutrals, but oldest sister Kourtney Kardashian has been introducing some new colors into her wardrobe, especially when it comes to her bathing suits. The 37-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star frolicked on the beach in Miami yesterday wearing cheeky peach-colored swimwear.

Kardashian's latest bathing suit was a simple design—a one-piece with lacing up the front, a low-cut back and nearly thong behind. However, the gorgeous peach color was perfect for accentuating her glowing tan. As the mother of three went for a dip in the water, she sported a pair of sunglasses and a couple Cartier Love bracelets on her arm.

If you've been keeping up with her Snapchat story, you know that Kardashian's favorite trainer, Don, left for a few months to go on tour with her brother-in-law, Kanye West. However, it looks like she managed to keep up her dedicated exercise regimen in his absense—her body looks fantastic! So much so that the oldest Kardashian sister has been posting a bevy of bathing suit pictures to her Instagram—can you blame her?

MiAmi ☀️ A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Sep 14, 2016 at 5:32pm PDT

When you miss your sister...KHLO$$$$$ A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Sep 11, 2016 at 9:08am PDT