Kourtney Kardashian and Blac Chyna Go on a Pumpkin-Picking Adventure

They may be celebrities, but here's proof that they enjoy the little things just as much as we do. Yesterday, Kourtney Kardashian and soon-to-be sister-in-law Blac Chyna spent the day picking pumpkins with their kids—a quintessential fall outing, if we do say so ourselves.

Kardashian, the 37-year-old mother of three, posted a sweet Snapchat picture of her and Chyna, who is engaged to Rob Kardashian and expecting a child with him. In the pic, the two ladies are posing on a hay bale, surrounded by autumn decorations. Kardashian is wearing a simple black tee and shorts with black ankle boots and sunglasses, and she's holding a perfect pumpkin on her lap. The oldest of the Kardashian sisters has her arm around 28-year-old Chyna, who's rocking a black-and-white T-shirt to cover her baby bump, as well as comfy black exercise pants, gray sneakers, and a black baseball cap. The duo captured the perfect autumn picture while surrounded by sunflowers, scarecrows, and pumpkins, and Kardashian captioned it with, "Pumpkin patchin."

Chyna also shared a selfie from their outing on Snapchat. It's a closer image of herself and Kardashian—they're both giving fierce looks for the camera.

blacchyna / snapchat

RELATED: Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian Are "Back at It Again" in These Fierce Workout Snaps

It seems as though the ladies had a fun-filled autumn day, and we're sure their kids had a blast, too!

VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian's Sexiest Instagrams