Kit Harington
Celebrity
Kit Harington
Videos
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's Wedding Date Is Sooner Than You Think
May 26, 2018 @ 11:45 am
Videos
Rose Leslie Kicked Kit Harington Out of the House Over
Game of Thrones
Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:15 am
Celebrity
18 Celebrities Who Look So Different Without Their Iconic Facial Hair
Feb 28, 2018 @ 10:30 am
Most Recent
Videos
Jessica Chastain Was Cut from a New Movie with Natalie Portman and Kit Harington
Feb 05, 2018 @ 2:15 pm
Videos
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie and Their Colorful Sweaters Are More Than Ready for Winter
Jan 12, 2018 @ 12:45 pm
Videos
Rose Leslie Admits She Hasn't Started Planning Her Wedding to Kit Harington
Jan 10, 2018 @ 7:45 pm
Videos
Emilia Clarke's Khaleesi-Blonde Hair Lit Up the Golden Globes Red Carpet
Jan 07, 2018 @ 8:45 pm
Most Recent
Awards & Events
Brad Pitt Bid Big Bucks to Watch
Game of Thrones
With Emilia Clarke
Jan 07, 2018 @ 11:30 am
Videos
Game of Thrones
Returns in 2019, HBO
Finally
Confirms
Jan 04, 2018 @ 2:30 pm
Celebrity
7 Flaming Hot Photos of Kit Harington in the Freezing Cold
Dec 26, 2017 @ 2:30 pm
Videos
Kit Harington and Fiancée Rose Leslie Color Coordinate for a Romantic Stroll in N.Y.C.
Nov 22, 2017 @ 10:00 am
Celebrity
Jason Momoa Is Hanging with the
GoT
Cast and Please Let Him Be Filming
Nov 09, 2017 @ 11:45 am
Videos
Why Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Will Never Take a Picture Together with Fans
Oct 25, 2017 @ 11:45 am
Celebrity
All the Times Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington Were Total Friendship Goals
Oct 23, 2017 @ 7:00 am
Videos
Kit Harington Cried About the
Game of Thrones
Ending
Oct 21, 2017 @ 1:15 pm
Videos
Rose Leslie Made Kit Harington Wear a Jon Snow Costume
Oct 17, 2017 @ 5:45 pm
Videos
Game of Thrones
Will Pause Production for Kit and Rose’s Wedding
Oct 10, 2017 @ 11:45 am
Videos
Kit Harington's Epic Prank on Rose Leslie Will Make You Laugh Until You Cry
Oct 09, 2017 @ 11:15 am
Videos
GoT
's Rose Leslie Flashes Her Engagement Ring from Fiancé Kit Harington
Oct 09, 2017 @ 8:00 am
Videos
Kit Harington Says He "Blew" His Proposal to Rose Leslie, and the Reason Is Seriously Sweet
Oct 06, 2017 @ 8:45 am
Videos
Jon Snow Meeting Drogon on
Game of Thrones
Looked
Very
Different IRL
Sep 28, 2017 @ 11:00 am
Videos
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Confirmed Their Engagement in the Most Old-Fashioned Way
Sep 27, 2017 @ 10:00 am
Videos
Jaime Lannister Had a Hilarious Reaction to That Jon and Dany Sex Scene on
Game of Thrones
Sep 26, 2017 @ 3:00 pm
