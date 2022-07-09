Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons Are Married

They've been together for six years.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 9, 2022
Kirsten Dunst Jesse Plemons Married
Photo: Getty

After multiple delays (babies, a world health crisis) on their way to the altar, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons are finally married.

According to Page Six, the couple, who have been together for six years, quietly tied the knot over Fourth of July weekend at the GoldenEye resort in Jamaica. A rep for Dunst confirmed the news to People, but wouldn't provide any other details about the nuptials.

Dunst and Plemons met in 2016 on the set of FX series Fargo while playing a married couple in the series's second season, and by the following year, they were engaged. Since then, they welcomed two children together, sons, Ennis Howard, 4, and 14-month-old James Robert.

Back in February, Dunst told the Los Angeles Times that she and Plemons already refer to each other as "husband and wife" despite not making things official yet. "We have to get married at this point. It's ridiculous. We just haven't planned a wedding," she said, noting that her second pregnancy and the COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult to commit to a date. "I didn't want to be pregnant, get married, have a party and not be able to have fun with everybody."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst
TBT: Tobey Maguire Said Kissing Kirsten Dunst in "Spider-Man" Was Like "Giving Her Mouth to Mouth"
Shay Mitchell Baby No. 2
All the Celebrity Babies We Welcomed in 2022 (So Far)
TBT: Kaley Cuoco and Ryan Sweeting
TBT: Kaley Cuoco and Ryan Sweeting Moved In Together the Day After a Blind Date
Seal, Heidi Klum
TBT: Heidi Klum Told Seal She Was Pregnant After Their First Date
Olivia Munn
These Are the Celebrity Babies We Welcomed in 2021
A Complete Timeline of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Relationship
A Complete Timeline of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Relationship
What the Wedding Boom Means to "Covid Brides" and the Vendors Who've Been Waiting Years
Weddings Are Back — And They're More Expensive Than Ever
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
An Exhaustive Look Back at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Relationship
Everything to Know About Cardi B and Offset's Relationship
A Complete Timeline of Cardi B and Offset's Relationship
Card Placeholder Image
Everything You Need to Know About the Kardashian and Jenner Kids
Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz
Lucille Ball Was "Used to a Lot of Games" with Desi Arnaz
FKA Twigs, Robert Pattinson
Robert Pattinson Described FKA Twigs's Racist Trolls as "Demons Who Live in Basements"
Josh Duhamel, Fergie
Fergie's Friends Told Her to "Take One for the Team" and Go Out With Josh Duhamel
Pamela Anderson, Kid Rock
Kid Rock Said Getting Married to Pamela Anderson Was a "Blast" but "Being Married Sucks"
Katy Perry, Russell Brand
Katy Perry and Russell Brand Had a Cat Named After Both of Them
Coronasomnia Hasn't Gone Away
Yes, We're All Still Sleeping Miserably