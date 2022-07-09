Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons Are Married

After multiple delays (babies, a world health crisis) on their way to the altar, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons are finally married.

According to Page Six, the couple, who have been together for six years, quietly tied the knot over Fourth of July weekend at the GoldenEye resort in Jamaica. A rep for Dunst confirmed the news to People, but wouldn't provide any other details about the nuptials.

Dunst and Plemons met in 2016 on the set of FX series Fargo while playing a married couple in the series's second season, and by the following year, they were engaged. Since then, they welcomed two children together, sons, Ennis Howard, 4, and 14-month-old James Robert.

Back in February, Dunst told the Los Angeles Times that she and Plemons already refer to each other as "husband and wife" despite not making things official yet. "We have to get married at this point. It's ridiculous. We just haven't planned a wedding," she said, noting that her second pregnancy and the COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult to commit to a date. "I didn't want to be pregnant, get married, have a party and not be able to have fun with everybody."