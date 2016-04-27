Introducing the Newest Member of Kim Kardashian's Glam Team: North West

Dave Lee/Getty Images
Dobrina Zhekova
Apr 27, 2016 @ 9:45 am

In today's breaking news: North West has finally joined her mom's glam team. Not that anyone should be surprised by that, as the toddler has been working very hard in the past few months towards a successful career in beauty. She may be only 2, but she already has substantial hair and makeup experience.

 

New glam team alert 👻- KimKardashian

A video posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

 

Kim Kardashian took to Snapchat to show the newest members of her glam team in action and it was beyond adorable. In the video the toddlers are working on Kim’s hair and they already look like pros. The cutest part are probably their pink tools.

Snapchat

#glamsquad goals, right?!

