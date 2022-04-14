Who: Former NBA player Kris Humphries, 37, and reality star, entrepreneur, and billionaire Kim Kardashian, 41.

How They Met: The pair met through mutual friend and Humphries's Brooklyn Nets teammate Jordan Farmar back in 2010. Kim was photographed sitting courtside on multiple occasions at Barclays Center that fall, and though it was obvious the two were dating, they initially kept the status of their relationship a secret.

"I understand you're trying to do your job," he told New York Times reporter Karen Crouse when asked about his rumored girlfriend, Kim, in December 2010, "but in here it's all about basketball." He added, "Right now, my focus is really basketball and trying to turn this team around."

TBT: Kim Kardashian & Kris Humphries Credit: Getty Images

But within a month, Kim began to open up about her new boyfriend, tweeting out his baby photos and gushing about him in the press. In April 2011, Kim was asked what she found to be the "sexiest thing about Kris" at sister Khloé and former brother-in-law Lamar Odom's Unbreakable fragrance launch party. Her response? "Probably the sexiest thing about him is his personality. And also, his deep voice." In a separate interview, she also revealed that, as a sweet gesture, Kris would sometimes sing her one-hit wonder "Jam (Turn It Up)" to her through the phone.

They got engaged in May 2011 and married during a lavish ceremony at a private estate in Montecito, Calif. that August, which aired on KUWTK during a two-part wedding special.

Why We Loved Them: While many people felt Kris wasn't a match for Kim, the basketball player did show us a different side of her. For instance, during the season six premiere of KUWTK, typically-reserved Kim uncharacteristically burped into Kris's mouth while they were on a dinner date — after he initiated it, of course. "Birds throw up and feed it to their children; this is nothing!" he told Kim, defending his poor table manners.

TBT: Kim Kardashian & Kris Humphries Credit: Getty Images

Even Kim's sister Kourtney said that her younger sibling is herself around Kris. "Kim is totally herself in front of him," she told People. "Everything is easy, comfortable, no stress."

When They Peaked: Thanks to Kim and Kris, we will forever have this iconic reality TV moment to watch for years to come:

The Breakup: After 72 days of marriage, Kardashian filed for divorce from Humphries in October 2011, citing irreconcilable differences. "I hope everyone understands this was not an easy decision," she said in a statement to E!. "I had hoped this marriage was forever, but sometimes things don't work out as planned. We remain friends and wish each other the best."

Humphries was reportedly blindsided by the news, and released a statement of his own, revealing to the media, "​​I love my wife and am devastated to learn she filed for divorce." A month after Kim's filing, Kris sought an annulment on the basis of "fraud," alleging their wedding was a sham staged for a reality show.

Things between Kardashian and Humphries got particularly messy from that point forward, and their divorce wasn't finalized until 2013.

TBT: Kim Kardashian & Kris Humphries Credit: Getty Images

Six years following their divorce, Kris reflected on his short-lived marriage to Kim in an essay for The Player's Tribune. "I should have known what I was getting into. I was definitely naive about how much my life was going to change," he wrote. "But the one thing that really bothers me is whenever people say that my marriage was fake." Kris continued, "There's definitely a lot about that world that is not entirely real. But our actual relationship was 100% real," Humphries wrote. "When it was clear that it wasn't working … what can I say? It sucked. It's never easy to go through the embarrassment of something like that — with your friends, with your family…. But when it plays out so publicly, in front of the world, it's a whole other level. It was brutal."

Kim also admitted fault in the marriage. "I handled it totally the wrong way. I tried to [apologize]. I tried calling him for months," she said during an episode of KUWTK in 2021. "He's very faith-based, and so, I'm sure he would have loved to not have marriage on his record. He wanted an annulment. The only legal way to get an annulment is if fraud is involved, so he marked fraud to get an annulment. So the whole world wondered, 'What is this fraud?' … If I was mature, I would have wanted the annulment too. I wish I was only married once."

Where They Are Now: Humphries is currently single. He announced his retirement from the NBA in March 2019 and now leads a much more low-key life. According to his Instagram account, Kris is a franchise partner of Crisp & Green, Five Guys, and Dave's Hot Chicken across the Midwest.

TBT: Kim Kardashian & Kris Humphries Credit: Getty Images

Kardashian began dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson in October 2021, eight months after filing for divorce from Kanye West. She and West share four children together — North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and two-year-old Psalm.

After a brief break from reality television, Kim and her famous family are gearing up for the premiere of their new docu-series on Hulu, titled The Kardashians. The first episode drops on Thursday (April 14).