Kim Kardashian Revealed That 5-Year-Old Son Saint Had COVID-19
"I'm just really worried," she said in a new trailer for Keeping Up.
During the promo for next week's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the social media star and Skims founder Kim Kardashian reveals that her 5-year-old son Saint West tested positive for the coronavirus.
In the clip of the upcoming episode, the mother of four reveals the news to somebody on the phone, and also share that her 7-year-old daughter North is also feeling sick. "Sainty just tested positive for Covid and North is saying she's feeling sick," she shared. In a separate part of the episode, the reality star is seen admitting, "I'm trying not to freak anyone out, but I'm just really worried."
This is the first time that it is revealed to the public that Saint had Covid-19 at one point. Kardashian did reveal that her ex-husband Kanye West had tested positive towards the beginning of the pandemic and lockdown.
She revealed to Grazia that when her husband at the time contracted coronavirus around the same time that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson shared they were also sick. "Kanye had [Covid] way at the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on... It was so scary and unknown," she said. "I had my four babies and no one else in the house to help."
Saint turned 5 last December, and Kardashian celebrated with a series of photos on Instagram writing, "My baby Saint turns 5 today. One of my life's soul mates. Every year I interview my kids and ask them the same exact questions about life. Saint- I can't wait to see how you've grown and how you answers [sic] these questions as a 5 year old and show them to you when you're big."