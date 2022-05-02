Pete Davidson's New Tattoo Is Seemingly Dedicated to Kim Kardashian and Her Kids

Pete Davidson has seemingly filed another tattoo under his Kim Kardashian collection, but this one might actually be dedicated to not just his girlfriend, but also her kids.

Over the weekend, the comedian was photographed leaving the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles alongside Kim following the taping of his new Netflix stand-up special, and just above the neckline of his white T-shirt, fans spotted a new tattoo that read, "KNSCP." The K appears to stand for Kim, while the other letters are the first initials of each child's name — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. It's located just above his "Aladdin" tattoo, which he got in reference to the SNL sketch where he and Kim shared their first kiss.

Last month, a source revealed that Pete is "slowly getting to know" Kim's kids. "Pete is slowly getting to know Kim's kids too," an insider told People. "They are not rushing it though." Meanwhile, a second source at Us Weekly said Davidson has already "bonded with" the entire family (children, included). "Kim loves how great Pete is with the kids," they said. "He's a big kid himself and makes them laugh."

The new tattoo is just one of many dedicated to Kardashian. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March, Kim gave a run-down of several more inkings he got in her honor. "This one, the Kim one, isn't a tattoo. It's actually a branding," she explained when DeGeneres showed a snapshot of Davidson's "Kim" tattoo located on his chest. "He wanted to do something that was really different. First tattoo he got, I was like, 'Oh, so cute. Thank you, oh my God,' you know? Second [tattoo] I'm like, 'Oh, that's so cute,' but that's what tattoo people do, right? They get tattoos of what's going on in their life."