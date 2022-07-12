Pete Davidson's New Tattoo Paid Tribute to His First Kiss With Kim Kardashian

And the couple's latest pics were totally trolled by Khloé.

Averi is a Chicago-based writer, originally from Des Moines, Iowa. After graduating from Iowa State University in 2021, Averi contributed eCommerce content to People, Real Simple, Shape, and InStyle before joining the InStyle team as a news writer. She loves all things pop-culture, fashion, and beauty — especially when the three coincide. When Averi's not writing, you can likely find her online shopping, watching Netflix reality shows, or trying to decipher Taylor Swift's latest Easter egg.

Published on July 12, 2022
Photo: Kim Kardashian Instagram

Pete Davidson just reaffirmed his relationship with Kim Kardashian in the most permanent way: With some fresh ink. On Monday, Kardashian shared a series of never-before-seen photos from a Palm Springs pool day with her beau on Instagram, and the pair's sweet selfie showed off Pete's new meaningful tattoo.

In the first photo in the series, Kim and Pete cozied up on the couch to flex their posing skills together. While Kim is pictured pouting into the camera wearing a simple black T-shirt, Pete smiles shirtless beside her revealing the tiny "Jasmine" and "Aladdin" script written in black cursive above the actor's right collarbone, complete with a small infinity sign between the two names. The new tattoo is in reference to Kim's hosting gig on Saturday Night Live back in October 2021, where the now-couple dressed as the Disney characters during a skit and shared their first kiss on screen.

This isn't the first time Pete's gotten inked in Kim's honor. Weeks prior, Kim shared another selfie with Pete from a beach vacation that showed off the "my girl is a lawyer" tattoo that resides on his opposite collarbone. Davidson's extensive ink collection also includes the letters "KNSCP" on the right side of his neck in honor of Kardashian and her four children, and a branding of Kim's name on his chest.

Kim Kardashian Instagram

Other snapshots in Kim's photo dump showed the couple hanging out by the pool and lounging in the living room. In two shots, Kardashian is pictured laying on the couch with both of her feet pressed against Davidson's chest. In true sister fashion, Khloé Kardashian wasted no time calling out the strange pose by hilariously commenting, "Do you guys have a foot fetish too? 😳."

