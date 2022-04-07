Pete Davidson Gave Kim Kardashian the Sweetest Gift for Valentine's Day

While making the press rounds for Hulu's The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian revealed the super sweet gift Pete gave her for Valentine's Day during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night, and it's a good one. During the interview, Jimmy brought up Kim's unexpected relationship with Pete and showed a photo of the couple from their Aladdin-themed SNL sketch, where they shared their first kiss.

"Kim was this the first time you kissed Pete?" Jimmy asked, to which Kim confirmed, "Yes, that is." Curious as to what ever happened to the magic carpet the two were perched on during the skit, Jimmy investigated further, "What became of this rug? Do you have this now? It seems like you should." That's when Kim revealed that Pete got her the carpet for Valentine's Day along with the genie lamp and the blue two-piece Jasmine costume.

As if that wasn't enough to make viewers swoon, Jimmy then told Kim that his team "had to carry in a huge bouquet of flowers that Pete sent here for you" to celebrate her late-night appearance. Naturally, he wondered, "Does that make the other boyfriends look bad?"

After months of keeping the details of their relationship private, Kim is finally ready to talk about her new boyfriend, even if the timing is a little suspect. The day prior, Kim spoke to Robin Roberts on Good Morning America about just how serious she is about the SNL star. "I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them," she gushed. "Obviously, I want to take my time, but I'm very happy and very content. And, it's such a good feeling just to be at peace."