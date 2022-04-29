Pete Davidson Supported Kim Kardashian at the Blac Chyna Trial

Pete Davidson is playing the part of supportive boyfriend — first, with his new tattoos dedicated to his girlfriend Kim Kardashian and then his attendance at the premiere of The Kardashians. Now, the Saturday Night Live star is showing up to court to back his girl (who is almost a lawyer herself) and her family.

Kim and Khloé Kardashian, as well as Kris and Kylie Jenner, are currently in trial with Robert's ex, Blac Chyna (born Angela White). She is suing them for defamation and intentional interaction with her and Rob's E! show, Rob & Chyna, which was cancelled after one season. Chyna was previously engaged to Rob and the two share 5-year-old daughter, Dream. On Thursday, Davidson was spotted in the courtroom for moral support.

According to People, the Kar-Jenner attorney, Michael G. Rhodes, argued that the show was never Chyna's to keep on air. "This is the central problem in this case. She thinks this show was about her. It wasn't her show. It was a show about a relationship. It was about both of them," he explained. "It's just one of those relationships that didn't work. This was supposed to be a lighthearted romantic comedy. Rob & Chyna in Love was the working title. It's what the network was trying to produce. The show's premise was to be lighthearted, a romantic family comedy."