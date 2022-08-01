North West Transformed Kim Kardashian Into a Minion

Kim Kardashian's latest transformation isn't about high fashion and bleached brows. Instead, her latest look is decidedly low-brow: Kim's daughter, North West, offered up a makeover that took her mom from the ultra-glamorous nearly flawless face we're all used to seeing to a Minion from the Despicable Me and Minions franchises. That's right, North has moved on from beauty makeup to full-on special effects transformations, and the result is very convincing.

The whole process was documented on TikTok, complete with pans over North's makeup collection and the start-to-finish look, including white base makeup, yellow pigment, and even trompe l'oeil goggles and sparkling blue lip color.

"💛 MOMMY MINION 💛," Kardashian captioned the clip, which is set to a song that mashes up what sounds like an old-school French tune with the Minions' signature Minionese language.

Kim has mentioned North's penchant for makeup artistry before. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Kim mentioned that North had been taking special effects makeup courses and was obsessed with crafting convincing "wounds and scars."

"She does really good wounds and scars, she's really good at it. She was taking classes, and so she wanted to have a spooky wilderness-themed birthday party. So I took them out camping in the wilderness," Kim said. "She wanted to teach her girlfriends. We took about eight kids, eight girls, and we went camping in the wilderness."