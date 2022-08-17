Lili Reinhart Explained Why She Trolled Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Look

"I don't like to keep my mouth shut."

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa is a New York City based writer, originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Penn State in 2019, Tessa moved to the Big Apple to pursue her dreams. She loves a good Netflix binge, listening to music, and spending time with friends and family. And there's nothing like the rush of a good sale. Tessa is a Staff Writer on the News Team at InStyle.com, and she's obsessed with all things pop-culture. Stay up to date with her latest stories here or by following her on the 'Gram.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 17, 2022
Lili Reinhart Strapless Dress Slicked Back Hair 2018 Variety's Young Hollywood
Photo: Getty Images

Lili Reinhart is explaining her reaction to Kim Kardashian's controversial Marilyn Monroe Met Gala look. After Kardashian revealed that she lost weight to fit into the iconic dress, Reinhart expressed her anger about the topic with an impassioned series of social media posts.

"So wrong. So fucked on 100s of levels," she wrote, directed toward Kardashian, though her post never mentioned her by name. "To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word."

She continued, "The ignorance is other-worldly and disgusting. Please stop supporting these stupid, harmful celebrities whose entire image revolves around their bodies. I am not generally an angry person but I swear to god, the toxicity of this industry sometimes really gets to me and I have to do my little Instagram-story rants to release my rage."

Now, she's addressing her comments during an interview with IndieWire. "I definitely go on rants on social media, I'm very guilty of that," she said. "I don't like to just sit idly by, I don't like to keep my mouth shut. I know people on Twitter hate me. There are articles and everyone is like, 'God, does this girl ever shut up and stop complaining?' No, actually, I don't, because I've got a lot to say and no one else really seems to be."

Reinhart went on to explain why the topic hit so close to home for her. "I've certainly been to the point where I thought, 'I need help, that I'm not OK mentally, that I wish I could go somewhere,'" she told the outlet. "Unfortunately, a lot of the resources are $90,000 retreats in Malibu, and I'm not about to just go sit on a lounge chair and have therapy for five days and be like, 'Cool! I'm better!' I wish there were better resources for mental health, and in the sense that people need to be taken more seriously when they're struggling."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Serena Williams
Serena Williams Told Selena Gomez She Prioritizes Her Mental Health By Shutting Down
Selena Gomez Talks Wanting a Family, Mental Health, and Quitting Instagram
Selena Gomez Talks Wanting a Family, Mental Health, and Quitting Instagram
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Looking at Each Other 2022 Met Gala
Kim Kardashian Asked a 'Saturday Night Live' Producer for Pete Davidson's Number
Kim Kardashian Wearing Blonde Hair 2022 "Allure" Cover
Kim Kardashian Paired Her Floor-Length Hair With a Sheer, Fishnet Jumpsuit
Kim Kardashian Blue Tight Dress 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Kim Kardashian Just Wore the Summer Version of Her Go-To Black Catsuit
Kim Kardashian Blonde Bob Crop Top Pant Boots New York City
Kim Kardashian Just Took a Page From Her Sisters' Books With a New Blunt Bob Haircut
SJP RoC
Sarah Jessica Parker Doesn't Think About Aging
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Table Dinner Instagram
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Stepped Out in Coordinating Denim Outfits
Kim Kardashian in a blue dress with pony tail
Kim Kardashian Finally Responded to the Backlash Over Her Controversial Comments on Women in Business
Tommy Dorfman Mental Health Interview
Tommy Dorfman Shares the Daily Mental Health Tools That Bring Her Serenity
TBT: Kim Kardashian & Kris Humphries
TBT: Kris Humphries Used to Serenade Kim Kardashian with Her Single "Jam (Turn It Up)"
lily collins grandma sweater
Lily Collins Expertly Styled the Sweater Trend That's Definitely Sitting in Your Grandma's Closet
Selena Gomez Just Launched Her Own Mental Health Platform
Selena Gomez Wants to Make 'Mental Fitness' as Normal as Working Out
Kim Kardashian Pink Balenciaga Suit Silver Bag New York
North West Has Some Thoughts About Kim Kardashian's Wardrobe
Kim Kardashian silver latex dress
Kim Kardashian Wore a Hot Pink Two-Piece Set and Pigtail Braids While on Vacation
Kim Kardashian Blue Button-Down Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019
Kim Kardashian Posed in Nothing But a Sheer Veil and Stockings