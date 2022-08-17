Lili Reinhart Explained Why She Trolled Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Look

Lili Reinhart is explaining her reaction to Kim Kardashian's controversial Marilyn Monroe Met Gala look. After Kardashian revealed that she lost weight to fit into the iconic dress, Reinhart expressed her anger about the topic with an impassioned series of social media posts.

"So wrong. So fucked on 100s of levels," she wrote, directed toward Kardashian, though her post never mentioned her by name. "To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word."

She continued, "The ignorance is other-worldly and disgusting. Please stop supporting these stupid, harmful celebrities whose entire image revolves around their bodies. I am not generally an angry person but I swear to god, the toxicity of this industry sometimes really gets to me and I have to do my little Instagram-story rants to release my rage."

Now, she's addressing her comments during an interview with IndieWire. "I definitely go on rants on social media, I'm very guilty of that," she said. "I don't like to just sit idly by, I don't like to keep my mouth shut. I know people on Twitter hate me. There are articles and everyone is like, 'God, does this girl ever shut up and stop complaining?' No, actually, I don't, because I've got a lot to say and no one else really seems to be."

Reinhart went on to explain why the topic hit so close to home for her. "I've certainly been to the point where I thought, 'I need help, that I'm not OK mentally, that I wish I could go somewhere,'" she told the outlet. "Unfortunately, a lot of the resources are $90,000 retreats in Malibu, and I'm not about to just go sit on a lounge chair and have therapy for five days and be like, 'Cool! I'm better!' I wish there were better resources for mental health, and in the sense that people need to be taken more seriously when they're struggling."