Celebrity Kim Kardashian Kim and Khloé Kardashian Twinned in Sexy Black Ensembles for the Ultimate Girls' Night Out Moms just wanna have fun. Published on July 22, 2022 Between running empires and running their households, it's no secret the Kar-Jenner women are seriously busy — but that doesn't mean they can't indulge in a good old fashioned girls' night out every now and then. On Wednesday, Kim and Khloé Kardashian did just that by stepping out for dinner with sis Kylie Jenner, and the two Kardashians twinned in some seriously sexy outfits. Leaving their kids at home, the moms were seen pulling all the stops for their mid-week outing at Giorgio Baldi in photos obtained by Daily Mail. Although they both wore black from head to toe, Kim and Khloé let their individual fashion senses (elevated athleisure and sleek and modern, respectively) shine through their evening outfit choices. For the occasion, Kim sported a black long-sleeved zip-up bodysuit, which she wore unzipped to her midsection, paired with baggy Balenciaga sweatpants, her new platinum bob haircut, pointed-toe heels, and black sunglasses. Kim and Khloé Kardashian Do Matching Sisters Style in Tiny Black Bikinis Khloé opted for a more dramatic look by wearing a long-sleeved black Mugler catsuit accessorized with black lace Gucci gloves and pointed-toe booties. A stunning silver Balenciaga rhinestone shoulder bag, silver drop earrings, and black sunglasses completed Khloé's look, and she wore her hair slicked into a bun. At the Los Angeles restaurant, the Kardashian duo met Kylie, who wore a white silk minidress complete with a Madonna-inspired cone bra. Kylie later posted a behind-the-scenes clip of an impromptu bathroom photoshoot that occurred during the evening on her TikTok account. In the video, the sisters posed in the mirror alongside friends over an audio that says, "What separates you from the competition? What makes you special?" To which a female voice replies, "What competition?"