Kim Kardashian Added a Y2K Staple to a Very 2022 Tiny Leather Top

From popcorn shirts to bucket hats, chaotic Y2K trends have had a major resurgence in the last year, making appearances on the runways and celebrities alike, including Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, and of course, the queen of early aughts style, Dua Lipa. The latest '00s accessory to rear its head is oversized sunglasses — and it seems Kim Kardashian may be one of the staple's biggest proponents.

On Monday night, in images obtained by Daily Mail, the reality star was spotted in a plunging pleather halter bra top with side cutouts and matching skintight pant-boots. She accessorized with her go-to silver handbag from Balenciaga and the giant black bug-eye sunnies in question. Her platinum hair was worn in gently tousled waves that were parted down the middle.

The night-time excursion came after her younger sister Khloé Kardashian's 38th birthday bash that took place at their mother Kris Jenner's home. On Kim's Instagram Story, the momager gave an emotional (albeit drunk) speech in tribute to the youngest Kardashian daughter.

"So, I know I'm a little wasted. But what I want to say is how much I am so fucking in love with you, Khloé Kardashian!" she exclaimed. "You are a rock star in my eyes. You are the queen of our family. You are the person who is always looking at the glass half full."

Kim has been a birthday party planning expert as of late. Yesterday, she shared a series of photos from her daughter North West's spooky camping trip, which celebrated her 9th birthday on June 15. It seems North's group of girl friends boarded Kim's private plane (Kim Air) before jetting off to a secluded site where they zip lined, wore matching PJs, and slept in rather gruesome horror-inspired tents.