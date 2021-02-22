Will Kim Kardashian Remove 'West' From Her Name?
She officially changed her name in 2014.
Try to keep up if you can. Kim Kardashian has another important decision to make in her personal (and business life).
The reality star filed for divorce from her husband of six years Kanye West last week (Feb. 19). While the split is reportedly amicable and assets are being seamlessly divided, one question remains. Will she keep "West" on the end of her name?
In 2014 she officially changed her name, which she commemorated with an Instagram post.
"New passport pic #Mrs.West #NameChange," she captioned the post. And Instagram isn't the only place she tacked on "West." The "W" in her eponymously named beauty brand KKW makes the situation a bit trickier for branding purposes.
"Kim hasn't expressed whether or not she will remove 'West' from her branding," a source told E! News. "If she left it, it would be for her to share the same last name as her kids. Her kids and their happiness are her main priority. She is very protective over them."
And while Kardashian is focusing on her children, West has reportedly been struggling since rumors of the split started.
"Kanye is not doing well," a source told People recently. "He is anxious and very sad. He knows that the marriage is over, and there's nothing that can be done right now. He also knows what he is losing in Kim."