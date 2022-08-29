Kim Kardashian Paired a Sheer Turtleneck Maxi Dress With Bright Green Boots and a Side Part

Does this mean middle parts are officially out?

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Published on August 29, 2022
Kim Kardashian
Photo: Getty Images

It's been over a year since Gen Z first declared a war on side parts, but now, the Millennial-loved hairstyle is slowly but surely making its way back onto celebrity heads everywhere. While Megan Fox may have started the movement — with Sydney Sweeney not too far behind — they say three's a trend and Kim Kardashian (aka the trendsetter herself) just stepped with her platinum blonde tresses parted inches off center.

On Saturday night, Kardashian arrived solo at the This Is About Humanity 4th Annual Fundraiser in Los Angeles looking as chic as ever in a sheer black Balenciaga maxi dress that featured long sleeves and a turtleneck design. While Kim's waist-skimming hair certainly served as a focal point for the ensemble, which she accessorized with Balenciaga wrap-around sunglasses and a black clutch, the SKIMS founder called on yet another mid-2010s trend to complete the look: neon green booties as a pop of color. Similar to her outfit, Kim's glam was equally as low-key and consisted of a bronzy makeup look, a nude lip, and a pastel pink manicure.

Kim's dateless appearance comes just weeks after she called it quits with her boyfriend of nine months, Pete Davidson, at the beginning of August. While Kardashian seems to be doing better than ever following their split (well, if sexy Instagram photo dumps are any indication), we now finally have some insight as to how Davidson is feeling, too.

According to a source talking to Us Weekly, the comedian is ready to move on and put this chapter in the past. "Pete is focusing on himself and his career right now and trying to make himself happy," the source shared. "He's got a huge career ahead of him and has a ton of irons in the fire post-SNL. He has a hugely ambitious streak. Pete wants to continue his standup comedy routine, and challenge himself with new acting roles. He enjoyed the experience in Australia a lot, really bonded with the cast and crew and is excited about the future."

