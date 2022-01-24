Kim Kardashian Celebrated the Weekend in a Tiny String Bikini
Kim Kardashian is putting the sun in Sunday.
The SKIMs founder and reality star shared a photo of how she spent the last day of her weekend, and it involved two things: sunshine and a tiny string bikini. In a photo shared to her Instagram account, Kim posed in a bright blue two-piece bathing suit that showed off her toned midsection as she lounged on a white towel. Though her face was not visible in the snapshot, her signature dark hair peeked out from behind her back.
Kardashian captioned the snap with just a wave emoji.
Seemingly determined to make hot girl January a thing, Kim has been posting bikini photos nonstop ever since her post-holiday couple's trip to the Bahamas with rumored boyfriend Pete Davidson. In fact, the SNL star even made a sneaky cameo in one of her recent swimwear-clad posts — or at least, so fans believe.
In the third shot of Kim's gallery post last week, there was a mysterious shadowy figure taking the photo that had fans in full-on detective mode. "The shadow is Pete we all agree right," one user commented, while another wrote, "Tell Pete to not get a shadow next time." A third follower joked, "Me zooming in to see if that is Pete 👀 👀." A few days later, Kim appeared to confirm the speculation with another set of bikini photos — this time, wearing a black two-piece with a matching "P" hat.