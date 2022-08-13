Kim Kardashian Does "Gym Time" in a String Bikini and Thigh-High Boots

Kim Kardashian is known for her grueling two-a-day workouts, and typically when she hits the gym, she goes monochromatic in a sports bra and legging set (or every once in a while, she'll sport a fashion-forward unitard). But on Saturday, the billionaire deviated from her usual fitness uniform in favor of something much less practical.

On Instagram, Kim posted a video of herself posing on weight-lifting machines and strutting around her home gym while wearing a nude-colored string bikini and thigh-high leather boots with skinny stiletto heels. She partially covered her shoulders with an itty-bitty Y2K shrug, and styled her long platinum blonde hair in loose waves.

"Gym time," she captioned the footage set to the tune of Ciara's "Paint It, Black." The Grammy-winning singer commented back, "Well alright then" along with a flexing muscle emoji.

Kardashian is seemingly back in the gym after attending sister Kylie Jenner's 25th birthday trip. During the getaway, which also doubled as a distraction from her recent split from Pete Davidson, Kim tried to hang with the rest of Kylie's crew but proved she was out of practice when it came to partying. In a video shared to Kylie's TikTok, Kim asked for a tequila shot before choking and spitting it back into the glass. "That is so fucking nasty," she said as the clip ended.