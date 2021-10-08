Kim Kardashian's Outfit in SNL's First Promo Teaser Skipped Fall and Went Straight to Winter

Saturday cannot get here soon enough. Aside from it being the first day of the weekend and all, it also marks the first time ever that Kim Kardashian will host Saturday Night Live.

Giving fans a peek at what to expect from the reality star's inaugural appearance (fashion, included), NBC tweeted out a teaser from the upcoming show. In it, Kim stood alongside cast member Cecily Strong and Halsey — the night's musical guest — wearing an unseasonably warm outfit. Dressed in a crushed velvet bodysuit with a turtleneck and built-in matching gloves, Kim's outfit skipped over fall entirely and headed straight to winter. I mean, nothing captures the holidays quite like a plush velvet fabric from head to toe — right?