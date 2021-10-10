Kim Kardashian Revealed Why She Divorced Kanye West in Her SNL Monologue

When it was first revealed that Kim Kardashian would be hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time, people were skeptical if she could pull it off. After all, Kim is known for a lot of things, but funny is not one of them. But to most everyone's surprise, Kim killed it once she stepped out on stage. Her jokes didn't fall flat, they were actually funny, and she didn't hold back, taking shots at herself, her famous family, and even her estranged husband, Kanye West.

"I'm excited to be here tonight to show you guys that I'm so much more than just a pretty face and good hair and great makeup and amazing boobs and a perfect butt," she said. "Basically, I'm just so much more than that reference photo my sisters showed their plastic surgeons." She then took aim at her mom Kris Jenner's longtime boyfriend. "But the one thing I'm really proud of is that no one can ever call me a gold digger. Honestly, I'm not even sure how you become one. So I asked my mom's boyfriend Corey [Gamble]." Ouch.

Kardashian then addressed her marriage and subsequent breakup from Kanye West. "I've been very blessed in this life, and I'm grateful for everything, honestly, all the ups, all the downs," she said. "I mean, I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he's the richest Black man in America, a talented, legit genius, who gave me four incredible kids." She continued, revealing the reason behind their high-profile split, "So when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality. I know it sounds mean, but people keep telling me that comedy comes from truth. And if there's one thing that I always strive to be, it's genuine."