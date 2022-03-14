Kim Kardashian Announced SKIMS Swim With So Many Bikini Shots
Not satisfied outfitting fans with shapewear and loungewear, Kim Kardashian is bringing her SKIMS brand out of the boudoir and into the sun and surf. Starting March 18, Kardashian is dipping her toes and signature brand of sexy, curve-hugging pieces into swimwear with SKIM Swim, announcing the drop with a gallery of skin-baring bikini shots on Instagram.
"You've asked, we've listened 🌊 @SKIMS SWIM launches this Friday, March 18 at 9AM PT," she captioned the gallery, which showed off various styles, including bottoms with a bike short silhouette, a splash-save swim crop top, and high-cut bikini bottoms, all in multiple skin tones (in keeping with her SKIMS ethos) as well as bold blue and slate gray.
The brand's campaign showed off other styles and even showed Kim pairing her swimwear with lace-up heels.
"I'm so excited to be launching SKIMS Swim — I know our customers have been wanting this from us for such a long time," Kardashian said in a press release. "We've really taken the time to make sure we're offering the best solutions for our customers. Buying swimwear should be fun and easy, yet so many women feel daunted by it. I wanted to change that and make the process as simple as possible by providing a full Swim wardrobe — both for in and out of the water. There is truly something here for everyone — whether you prefer a more covered-up style or like something more revealing, the collection is designed to be layered and built upon."
Kardashian's business partner, SKIMS co-founder Jens Grede, added that the pieces align with the rest of SKIMS offerings, with a laser focus on "fit, comfort, and versatility." With fans including Team USA's Olympic athletes and celebrities alike, here's hoping that Kim has better luck with her launch than her sister Kylie did. After Kylie Swim dropped in 2021, the brand was eviscerated on social media for poor quality and misleading photos online, with shoppers saying she had a "lack of integrity" surrounding the release.
"Swim is something we have been developing for a couple of years now," Grede said. "It was essential that the launch of such a highly anticipated category resonated with our customers in the ways they expect, with a focus on fit, comfort, and versatility. Like with other categories we have launched, such as Lounge, our blueprint for success is heavily dictated by listening to our customer beforehand — we know at this stage what they want from SKIMS Swim, and our goal is to exceed their expectations."