Kim Kardashian's Shiny Silver Metallic Bikini Looks Straight Out of the Future

This isn't your average swimsuit.

Published on July 1, 2022
Kim Kardashian Silver Metallic Bikini Instagram
Photo: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian, the unofficial queen of the bikini selfie, is kicking off Fourth of July weekend with, well…a new bathing suit snap — what else?

On Friday, the SKIMS founder teased her new collection of swimwear on Instagram, wearing the shiniest silver metallic string bikini that looked like it was from the future. In a mirror selfie shared to her grid, Kim paired the two-piece, aluminum foil-like swimsuit with matching silver statement-making shades from Balenciaga. She wore her platinum blonde bob in a low-slung bun with a middle part and had on little-to-no makeup.

"📸 SOON," Kim captioned the snap, tagging her shapewear brand in the post.

Kim is seemingly attempting to usher in a new style of futuristic swimwear. Earlier this week, she posted a photo of herself sporting a similar silvery bikini that consisted of a bandeau top and banded bottoms while floating in the water, and before that, she shared several vacation snaps from her and boyfriend Pete Davidson's recent tropical getaway wearing another flashy bathing suit, featuring a strapless silver and black top and high-waisted bottoms.

