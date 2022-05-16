Kim Kardashian Wore Sheer Opera Gloves with a Tiny Bikini for Her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Debut

In other images, Kardashian modeled atop a motorcycle in a black leather, G-string bikini by SKIMS and matching Balenciaga pants pulled only halfway up her legs. In another snap, Kardashian smiled at the camera and paired her swimsuit with a Saint Luis vintage T-shirt that read, "My lawyer can beat up your lawyer," a nod to her budding career in law.

In the issue, which is on newsstands May 19, Kardashian wrote a letter to her younger self. "It's easy to say to just ignore the criticism, but another thing you'll learn is that at some point it will click in your head that it's not about you anymore," she said. "It's about family. It's about helping other people. For years you'll be putting yourself out there… But you're going to become a more private person and you're going to come to realize that the way to get your story out there — the actual narrative, the truth — isn't by engaging but by doing."