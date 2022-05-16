Kim Kardashian Wore Sheer Opera Gloves with a Tiny Bikini for Her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Debut
No matter your thoughts on the pop culture phenomenon, there's no denying that Kim Kardashian is having a moment. From her Saturday Night Live hosting debut, a striking Vogue cover, the new Hulu show, and that historical Met Gala entrance, she is currently at the helm of the societal zeitgeist. And now, the billionaire is adding another iconic cover shoot to her résumé: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.
For the cover shot, Kardashian modeled sheer beige opera gloves that matched her tiny bikini with a triangle-cut top and cheeky bottoms, all from her own brand, SKIMS. The reality star's butt-length hair was wet and worn slicked back, and her glam was natural but sun-kissed, mimicking the vibe of a casual beach day.
In other images, Kardashian modeled atop a motorcycle in a black leather, G-string bikini by SKIMS and matching Balenciaga pants pulled only halfway up her legs. In another snap, Kardashian smiled at the camera and paired her swimsuit with a Saint Luis vintage T-shirt that read, "My lawyer can beat up your lawyer," a nod to her budding career in law.
In the issue, which is on newsstands May 19, Kardashian wrote a letter to her younger self. "It's easy to say to just ignore the criticism, but another thing you'll learn is that at some point it will click in your head that it's not about you anymore," she said. "It's about family. It's about helping other people. For years you'll be putting yourself out there… But you're going to become a more private person and you're going to come to realize that the way to get your story out there — the actual narrative, the truth — isn't by engaging but by doing."
She added that she's not quite finished with her journey just yet. "But know this. When you get here, to May 2022, you're not going to be content. You're still going to be looking for that next "it…And when you find it, you're going to do it — we're going to do it — like we always do: to the fullest."