Kim Kardashian Went Full-On Mermaid in a Sheer Netted Gown

Last night, Kim Kardashian had a major mermaid moment while sitting front row at Fendi's special NYFW fashion show. Celebrating the 25th anniversary of the brand's iconic Baguette bag at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, Kim channeled a sea goddess that made the transition to land in a sparkly-sheer, netted dress.

Kardashian's floor-length gown featured sequined sheer panels in varying shades of nude that started at the neckline and extended all the way down to the hem, as well as her elongated sleeves, offering just a peek at her milky manicure. She added even more sparkle to her outfit with glittering block heeled sandals and, of course, a matching sequined Fendi Baguette bag.

Getty

Her platinum blonde hair and dark roots were pulled back into a halfway-through ponytail that highlighted her soft glam, which consisted of a glossy pink lip, rosy cheeks, and long lashes.

At the event, Kim was joined by pal Winnie Harlow, Naomi Watts, Sarah Jessica Parker (who played Baguette-obsessed Carrie Bradshaw on Sex and the City), and '90s supermodels Kate Moss, Christy Turlington, Shalom Harlow, and Amber Valletta — all of whom posed with their own loaf-shaped bags in the front row.