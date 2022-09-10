Celebrity Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian Went Full-On Mermaid in a Sheer Netted Gown Under-the-sea fashion at Fendi. By InStyle Editors InStyle Editors Instagram Twitter InStyle's mantra is "Everybody's in," and that means anyone who finds their way to our stories should find themselves reflected in them. We prioritize bringing the right writer to every story and sometimes collaborate as a team to ensure we're including points of view across race, gender expression, body size, skin and hair type, and more. Our editors and writers comprise decades of expertise across the beauty, fashion, lifestyle and wellness spaces in print and digital. We prioritize journalistic integrity, factual accuracy, and also having fun with every story we share. For more about our team, click here. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on September 10, 2022 @ 12:28PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Last night, Kim Kardashian had a major mermaid moment while sitting front row at Fendi's special NYFW fashion show. Celebrating the 25th anniversary of the brand's iconic Baguette bag at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, Kim channeled a sea goddess that made the transition to land in a sparkly-sheer, netted dress. Kardashian's floor-length gown featured sequined sheer panels in varying shades of nude that started at the neckline and extended all the way down to the hem, as well as her elongated sleeves, offering just a peek at her milky manicure. She added even more sparkle to her outfit with glittering block heeled sandals and, of course, a matching sequined Fendi Baguette bag. Getty Her platinum blonde hair and dark roots were pulled back into a halfway-through ponytail that highlighted her soft glam, which consisted of a glossy pink lip, rosy cheeks, and long lashes. Kim Kardashian Paired a Backless Catsuit With the Tiniest Bag Ever At the event, Kim was joined by pal Winnie Harlow, Naomi Watts, Sarah Jessica Parker (who played Baguette-obsessed Carrie Bradshaw on Sex and the City), and '90s supermodels Kate Moss, Christy Turlington, Shalom Harlow, and Amber Valletta — all of whom posed with their own loaf-shaped bags in the front row. Updated by Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker Instagram Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor. learn more Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit