Kim Kardashian Went Full-On Mermaid in a Sheer Netted Gown

Under-the-sea fashion at Fendi.

By
InStyle Editors
InStyle Editors

InStyle's mantra is "Everybody's in," and that means anyone who finds their way to our stories should find themselves reflected in them. We prioritize bringing the right writer to every story and sometimes collaborate as a team to ensure we're including points of view across race, gender expression, body size, skin and hair type, and more. Our editors and writers comprise decades of expertise across the beauty, fashion, lifestyle and wellness spaces in print and digital. We prioritize journalistic integrity, factual accuracy, and also having fun with every story we share. For more about our team, click here.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 10, 2022 @ 12:28PM
Kim Kardashian Sheer Gown
Photo: Getty

Last night, Kim Kardashian had a major mermaid moment while sitting front row at Fendi's special NYFW fashion show. Celebrating the 25th anniversary of the brand's iconic Baguette bag at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, Kim channeled a sea goddess that made the transition to land in a sparkly-sheer, netted dress.

Kardashian's floor-length gown featured sequined sheer panels in varying shades of nude that started at the neckline and extended all the way down to the hem, as well as her elongated sleeves, offering just a peek at her milky manicure. She added even more sparkle to her outfit with glittering block heeled sandals and, of course, a matching sequined Fendi Baguette bag.

Kim Kardashian Sheer Gown
Getty

Her platinum blonde hair and dark roots were pulled back into a halfway-through ponytail that highlighted her soft glam, which consisted of a glossy pink lip, rosy cheeks, and long lashes.

At the event, Kim was joined by pal Winnie Harlow, Naomi Watts, Sarah Jessica Parker (who played Baguette-obsessed Carrie Bradshaw on Sex and the City), and '90s supermodels Kate Moss, Christy Turlington, Shalom Harlow, and Amber Valletta — all of whom posed with their own loaf-shaped bags in the front row.

Updated by
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor.

learn more
Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Paired a Sheer Turtleneck Maxi Dress With Bright Green Boots and a Side Part
50 Best Dressed
We're Calling It: These Are the 50 Best Dressed Women of 2019
Kim Kardashian Beat Hillary Clinton in a Legal Quiz
Kim Kardashian Beat Hillary Clinton in a Legal Quiz
SJP Best Looks
Sarah Jessica Parker's 50 Most Memorable Looks Ever
Kim Kardashian Wearing Blonde Hair 2022 "Allure" Cover
Kim Kardashian Paired Her Floor-Length Hair With a Sheer, Fishnet Jumpsuit
'It' Items of 2022
Everyone in Hollywood Owns These 10 'It' Items of 2022 and They're About to Be Everywhere
Kim Kardashian instagram
Kim Kardashian's Unconventional Yachting Outfit Is a Lesson in Sheer Dressing
Kim Kardashian Blue Button-Down Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019
Kim Kardashian Posed in Nothing But a Sheer Veil and Stockings
Natalie Portman Thor UK Premiere
Natalie Portman Went Full-On Cher Horowitz with a Plaid Matching Set
KALEY CUOCO
Who Won Fashion Today?
Kim Kardashian Bleached Eyebrows Sheer Lingerie
Kim Kardashian Debuted Bleached Eyebrows While Modeling Sheer Lingerie
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson White House Correspondents' Association Dinner
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Have Broken Up
Kim Kardashian North West Jean Paul Gaultier Paris Fashion Week
North West Transformed Kim Kardashian Into a Minion
Dua Lipa Sheer Netted Dress Instagram
Dua Lipa Nailed the Shipwrecked-Chic Aesthetic in a Sheer Netted Dress
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Elevated the '90s Tracksuit With a Designer Twist
Gwyneth Paltrow in a naked dress at the Golden Globe Awards
The 39 Most Naked Dresses of All Time