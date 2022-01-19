Kim Kardashian Announced Her Latest Beauty Release in Three Different Sheer Corsets
In one of the most Kim Kardashian moves in the history of Kim Kardashian, the mom and mogul announced the latest release from her KKW beauty line wearing a trio of sheer corseted outfits. Kardashian revealed that KKW Fragrance would be teaming up with world-renowned floral designer Jeff Leatham for a special capsule collection, Jeff Leatham by KKW Fragrance. The news came with new photos of Kardashian clad in white, black, and beige versions of a sheer corset posing alongside the new bottle for the fragrances and elaborate floral arrangements courtesy of Leatham.
The three new fragrances will be available on KKWFragrance.com on January 26 and include Iconic Gardenia, Caramel Orchid, and Rare Fig, all housed in neutral vessels that resemble classical pottery. The fragrances are described as a "floral floral," "woody musky gourmand," and "floral green," respectively. Kardashian shared the images on Twitter and Instagram, writing, "You can expect a wide range of scent notes from exotic, romantic blooms, to warm, sugared confections. I can't wait for you guys to try these new fragrances" and "our three newest scents celebrate Valentine's Day, but with a decadent twist."
While the trio of sheer 'fits look identical, there are a few unique characteristics to each one. The beige version features opera-length gloves, the white outfit looks like it has bike shorts, and the black one has a long, sheer skirt.
Fans that have kept up with the Kardashians may know Leatham as the family's go-to florist and Christmas decorator. According to Harper's Bazaar, Kim and Leatham met more than 10 years ago in Paris, where he works as the creative director of George V Hotel (he also holds that position for the Four Seasons Hotels in Beverly Hills and Philadelphia).
"This collaboration has been so seamless and easy," Kardashian told the magazine last year, noting that it was the first time her beauty brand collaborated with anyone outside of her family. "When you have worked with someone for a decade, you really get to know their taste and style."
"We wanted to create something that people could collect and use as a centerpiece or in your bathroom or next to your bed," Leatham said of the bottles. "We hope this brings people a bit of sunshine and Kim, since the neutral, earthy tones are so indicative of her style."
The new release marks the second time the two have worked together. The first release from the duo was back in 2021 and included Desert Rose, Jasmine Air, and Night Iris.