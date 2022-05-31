Kim Kardashian's Unconventional Yachting Outfit Is a Lesson in Sheer Dressing

Kim Kardashian is once again here to remind us she's living her best life. Fresh off a fashion-filled vacation to Italy and the debut of matching dye jobs with her beau, Pete Davidson, the A-lister continued her hot girl summer agenda by doing more hot girl summer things — like posting pictures on a yacht with a vaguely inspirational caption.

On Monday, Kim shared a series of outfit photos with her 314 million Instagram followers from the deck of a huge boat. While entirely glam, the ensemble — which consisted of a full-body sheer turtleneck catsuit layered under a crystal-covered bra top and matching low-rise miniskirt — seemed like anything but typical boating attire. Doubling down on her unconventional outfit choice, Kim accessorized with sock-style black stiletto booties and shiny black sunnies. She finished the look by pulling her hair into a messy updo, save for a few face-framing strands.

While Kim's post certainly gave followers fresh outfit inspo for their next boating trips, it also imparted a seemingly unrelated bit of wisdom: "Bad News-Nothing lasts forever. Good News- Nothing lasts forever," she captioned the carousel.

Kardashian's head-scratching outfit choice comes just weeks after the SKIMS founder opened up about having a style identity crisis following her split from Kanye on this season of The Kardashians. During a chat with her sister Kourtney, Kim revealed that she was having "panic attacks" after deciding to no longer consult her ex-husband.

"I got to a point where I would just like ask [Kanye] for advice for everything even down to what I wear," Kim told Kourtney. "Even now I'm having like panic attacks like, 'What. Do. I. Wear?'"