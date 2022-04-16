Kim Kardashian Wore a Completely Sheer Catsuit with Nothing Underneath

Kim Kardashian is giving a lesson in sexy date night style.

On Thursday, the entrepreneur took to Instagram to model one of her very favorite SKIMS pieces, which just so happened to be a completely sheer, black catsuit. In a video shared to the shapewear brand's grid, she noted that the mesh one-piece was perfect for "some sexy time or a cute date night." And while Kim wore her bodysuit with nothing underneath, she advised others to layer over it with a coat.

"This completely snatches. I can't even begin to tell you. This is probably my favorite, favorite SKIMS piece. It's like a full snatch in a bodysuit," she said in the clip, as she posed from all angles while wearing the see-through garment. "You can totally wear it with a coat over, because you definitely don't want to wear it this sheer," Kardashian added, as she slung a Balenciaga faux fur jacket over her shoulders and put on a pair of black sunglasses and boots.

Kim Kardashian in a blue dress with pony tail Credit: Getty Images

Ever since she began seeing Pete Davidson, Kim's date night looks (and the dates themselves) have been decidedly more laid-back than usual. From movie theaters to pizza joints in Staten Island, Kim gushed about how the New York borough has been an "amazing place" for the couple to hang out during an appearance on Live! With Kelly and Ryan. "Staten Island is an amazing place," she said. "We had so much fun going to Staten Island. I wanted to check it out."