Kim Kardashian Just Had the Most Relatable Mom Moment on Primetime TV

Kim Kardashian is not you average mom — from her 320 million Instagram followers to her billion-dollar net worth and celebrity-loved shapewear line SKIMS, she definitely qualifies as a cool mom. But the mother of four just had the most relatable moment on live TV that proves stars really are just like us.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote her new skincare brand, SKKN by Kim, the beauty mogul had to stop her interview several times to discipline her kids for misbehaving. Fallon jumped in after Kardashian's sons Saint and Psalm were being noisy.

"I'm hearing kids," he said before Kim turned around to face her kids. "Guys! Guys, can you stop? This is, like, your first time at work with me. Can you please?"

The camera panned to show her sons sitting with Remi Romulus, the daughter of Kim's best friend, Tracy Romulus. "My two boys are here and I hear them making so much noise. Guys, this is your first time at work with me," she jokingly warned. "Don't mess this up. Come on."

Kim's kids are evidently her number one priority at all times (even during talk shows), so when it came time to introduce her new boyfriend Pete Davidson to them, she consulted several friends, therapists, and her sister Kourtney Kardashian, who now has a blended family with husband Travis Barker.

"I definitely wanted to wait six months, and that was the marker," the social media mogul told Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie during her appearance on Today. "I think it's different for everyone; different things work for different people, and you just have to do what feels right and try to be as respectful and cautious as possible."