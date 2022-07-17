Kim Kardashian Wore Her Rapunzel Hair as a Top on Instagram

While summer may be the time for a transformative chop, Kim Kardashian's new hairstyle is convincing us to put down the scissors.

On Saturday, the beauty mogul shared a slideshow of behind-the-scenes snapshots from her recent Allure cover shoot on Instagram, and in the photos, she sported floor-length, blonde Rapunzel-style hair. Kim might've been growing out her mane for months, but her platinum strands hit extreme lengths — likely thanks to a few, hidden extensions. Her hair was so long, in fact, that in the final image she was able to wrap her super long, center-parted tresses into a makeshift top.

"How the fuck do you spell Rapunzel?! Repunzle? lol," she captioned the carousel of photos, noting her striking resemblance to the Disney Princess. In several snaps, Kim paired her Rapunzel hair with a nude mesh bodysuit by Alaïa, featuring thin spaghetti straps and matching opera gloves that were decorated with diamond bracelets. Naked heels, silver eye makeup, and false lashes provided the finishing touches to her look.

During her interview with Allure, Kim admitted to getting Botox, but swore she's never used filler on her lips and cheeks. Though, that doesn't mean that she doesn't indulge in other, noninvasive beauty treatments that keep her looking young.

"I care. I really, genuinely care about looking good," Kardashian said. "I probably care more than 90 percent of the people on this planet. It's not easy when you're a mom and you're exhausted at the end of the day or you're in school, and I'm all of the above. I do my beauty treatments usually late at night. After everyone's in bed, I'm doing laser treatments."