Kim Kardashian Wore a Plunging Cutout Top on a Boat with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have officially touched down in the Bahamas, but their outfits appear to say otherwise. On Wednesday, the jet-setting couple was photographed walking on a dock together after a boat ride in the Caribbean, and their looks weren't exactly what we'd consider to be island-ready.

For the seaside excursion, Pete layered a light pink hoodie that matched his shorts underneath a blue letterman-style jacket. He carried a black Louis Vuitton leather backpack and finished off his look with square sunglasses and socks with sandals. Kim, on the other hand, flashed a bit more skin in a plunging top with side cutouts. She paired the ab-baring shirt with dark, distressed denim and a fuzzy black purse as her beach bag. Her hair was worn down in natural waves that cascaded down her back.

The pair restrained from engaging in any PDA during their short stroll down the boardwalk, but they couldn't help but sport huge smiles for the cameras.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Kim and Pete took their couple's trip to the Bahamas now, as they will be spending more time apart in the next few months. "Kim and Pete are on vacation spending time together," a source told the outlet. "The two weren't able to ring in the new year since she was with her family in California and Pete was hosting his NYE special [with Miley Cyrus] in Miami. [They] know they have a busy couple of months coming up with her company rebrand and Pete filming various projects, so they wanted to take some time to spend together before things ramp up."

Meanwhile, another source told E! News that the two are "getting very serious."