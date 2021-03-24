Kim Kardashian Is Building a Mini Town in Her Backyard
The "Lil' Hidden Hills" is what playground dreams are made of.
The Kardashian kid's new play town puts my childhood to shame. Kim Kardashian is building a "Lil' Hidden Hills" town for her kids in her expansive backyard, complete with storefronts and all.
Photos obtained by Daily Mail, show an aerial shot of the nearly finished town, which includes it's own security gate, an archway that reads "Lil' Hidden Hills," a "KKW Beauty Boutique," a Starbucks, a "West" diner, a fire station, and a Lego castle. "Hidden Hills" is the famous Calabasas gated-community, where the Kardashian clan live among other A-list celebrities. Kardashian has yet to reveal the the reasoning behind building the tiny replica.
There also appears to be other construction under works on the Calabasas property, including what looks to be pews, perhaps for Sunday Service, though Kanye West is not currently living at the compound following Kardashian's filing for divorce.
Kardashian has yet to personally address the divorce, though her mother Kris Jenner finally spoke about the split last week. During an appearance on The Kyle & Jackie O Show, Jenner said, "I think it's always going to be hard any time ... you know, there's a lot of kids."
She continued, "The good thing about our family is that we are there for each other and supportive and we love each other very, very much — so all I want is for those two kids to be happy. And I want the kids to be happy. That's the goal."